Mirror Protocol Price Hits $0.10 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $2.66 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00373713 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,481.83 or 0.27162774 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.