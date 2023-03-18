Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TAP stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 5,250,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after acquiring an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after acquiring an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $22,699,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.