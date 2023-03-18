Monero Market Cap Hits $2.80 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $75.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $153.57 or 0.00565206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,171.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00308263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00078336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00492261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003659 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,254,217 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

