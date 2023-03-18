Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 7.5% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.70. 163,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 221,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of -0.26.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
