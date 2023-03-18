Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 7.5% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.70. 163,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 221,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

