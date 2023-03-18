Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $349.66. 8,426,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,498. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

