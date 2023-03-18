Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,072,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,044. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

