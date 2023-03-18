Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,271,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.03. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.