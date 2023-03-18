Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,030 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

ADBE stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,725,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,425. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.