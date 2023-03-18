Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 187 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. 11,147,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,420. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average of $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

