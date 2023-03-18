Morgan Stanley Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $325.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Accenture Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $250.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.16. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,013,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture



Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

