Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

NYSE:MSI traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.49 and a 200 day moving average of $252.96. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

