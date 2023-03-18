M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $882,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,728,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,633,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

