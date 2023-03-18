M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.40. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

