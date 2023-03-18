M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,145 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,551 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 9,801,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,837. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

