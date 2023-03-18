M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 559 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. 23,846,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,871,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.