M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,874 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $16.26 on Friday, reaching $220.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,660,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.63. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

