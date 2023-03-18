Multichain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.88 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $186.61 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be bought for $10.16 or 0.00037687 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

