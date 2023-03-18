Multichain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.52 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a market cap of $188.61 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $10.27 or 0.00037699 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

