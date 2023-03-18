Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

NYSE:NBR traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 613,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $148.09. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

