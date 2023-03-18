NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.74

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.74 and traded as low as $33.50. NASB Financial shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 2,316 shares traded.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

