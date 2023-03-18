National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.47. 967,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,393. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

