Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, William Blair lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.
Nautilus Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 396,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
