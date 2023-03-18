Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 396,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 78,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 763,883 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Nautilus by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 894,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 410,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nautilus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

