Nebulas (NAS) 1-Day Volume Hits $86,905.29

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.94 million and $86,905.29 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,888,648 coins and its circulating supply is 64,376,846 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

