Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NNI stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,022. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.84. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

