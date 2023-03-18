NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.14. 2,508,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,775. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.13. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

