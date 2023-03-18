Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEPT remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 31,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. Research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

