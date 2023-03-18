Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 245,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 695,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netlist in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.