Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 245,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 695,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netlist in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Netlist Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $801.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.
Netlist Company Profile
Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netlist (NLST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.