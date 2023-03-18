New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. 1,500,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Further Reading

