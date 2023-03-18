Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Buys $40,300.00 in Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,341.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 1,060,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,563. The company has a market cap of $336.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.85. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

