NFT Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $784,577.98 and approximately $200.30 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02128338 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

