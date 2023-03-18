Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,077.75

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,077.75 ($13.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($13.28). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,055 ($12.86), with a volume of 19,648 shares trading hands.

Nichols Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £384.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3,403.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,038.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,077.05.

Nichols Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,032.26%.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

