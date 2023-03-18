NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 83,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,136 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.39. 12,868,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,870. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

