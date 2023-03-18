Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Northeast Bank stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $37.97. 60,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,827. The firm has a market cap of $316.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 30.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 288.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 32,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at $2,795,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 7.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

