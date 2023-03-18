NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 843,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,118. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

