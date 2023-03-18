Norway Savings Bank Buys 67 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $487.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.96 and its 200 day moving average is $492.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $216.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

