Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after purchasing an additional 165,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $49.32 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

