Norway Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $107.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $111.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

