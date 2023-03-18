Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.63 and last traded at C$6.85. 61,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 37,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.85. The stock has a market cap of C$372.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

