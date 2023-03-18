NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NRG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.48. 11,156,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,143. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

