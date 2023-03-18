NVR (NYSE:NVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NYSE NVR traded up $24.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5,503.00. 54,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,778. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,139.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,613.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,537.72.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total transaction of $6,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,433,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NVR by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 465.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

