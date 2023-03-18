O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

O-I Glass Stock Down 3.5 %

OI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 4,070,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

