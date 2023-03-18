OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) versus Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Financial Survey

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Global Ship Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 189.1%. Global Ship Lease pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Ship Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $645.65 million 1.04 $292.92 million $7.88 2.33 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Global Ship Lease and OceanPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Risk and Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Ship Lease and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.31%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 45.92% 35.49% 14.86% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats OceanPal on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations. The company was founded on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

