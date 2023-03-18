Odyssey Marine Exploration’s (OMEX) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $7.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance
Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
