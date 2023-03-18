Odyssey Marine Exploration’s (OMEX) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $7.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.