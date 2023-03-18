One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) PT Lowered to $27.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:OLP opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.45%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $48,018.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,817.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $48,018.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,817.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at $940,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,676 shares of company stock worth $413,993 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.