OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
OneSpan Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OSPN stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.86.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
