OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,736 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after acquiring an additional 283,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in OneSpan by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

