OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.64. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at $235,801,398.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,744,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,987,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 158,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

