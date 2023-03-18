Oppenheimer Boosts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $202.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,798 shares of company stock worth $24,458,163 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

