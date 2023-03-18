Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $85.26. 13,066,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,995. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.