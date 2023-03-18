Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Director Buys $17,220.00 in Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 500 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $17,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 209,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,050.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Aubrey Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 67.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 75.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

