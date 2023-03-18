OriginTrail Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $134.98 million and $1.46 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

